Trump’s ‘America First’ Economy Secures 10-Year Employment High for Manufacturing Workers

More American Manufacturing Workers Are Employed Today Than At Any Time In The Last Ten Years As President Trump’s ‘america First’ Economy Seeks To Protect U.s. Industry And Jobs With Tariffs, Less Immigration, And Tax Relief.

In June 2018, Trump’s booming economy delivered an additional 36,000 manufacturing jobs for American workers, many of whom have had their livelihoods destroyed by job-killing free trade deals like NAFTA and KORUS.

Specifically, in the metals manufacturing industry, Trump’s tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, and Chinese electronics seems to have boosted U.S. job growth — with 7,000 new jobs in manufacturing fabricated metal products, 5,000 new jobs in manufacturing computer and electronic products, and 3,000 new jobs in manufacturing primary metals.

Additionally, 12,000 car and vehicle parts manufacturing jobs were created in June. In the past year, there have been 285,000 new manufacturing jobs added to the U.S. economy as Trump encourages and incentivizes companies to move production back to the country.

There are now 12.8 million Americans working in the U.S. manufacturing industry, a ten year high for the economy. The last time that many Americans were working in manufacturing was back in December 2008. At that time, 12.8 million Americans had jobs in the industry. – READ MORE

Labor Shortages Are Raising Wages In A Variety Of Blue-collar Jobs, Says Glassdoor, A Recruitment And Wage-tracking Company.

“With the economy running hot, we’re finally starting to see pay raises for many of America’s lowest-paying jobs,” said a July 2 statement from the firm:

According to data from Glassdoor, jobs with the fastest pay growth in June included e-commerce roles such as warehouse associate (up 6.8 percent to $43,961 per year), material handler (5.1 percent to $36,179 per year) and truck driver (up 7.3 percent to $54,659 per year), as well as several lower-paying jobs including retail key holder (4.9 percent to $29,746 per year), security officer (4.7 percent to $35,554 per year) and bank teller (8.1 percent to $31,108 per year).

Wages for cashiers rose by 3.4 percent over the prior 12 months. – READ MORE

