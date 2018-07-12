Alyssa Milano to Trump: ‘Leave My Boobs Alone’

Actress And Left-wing Activist Alyssa Milano Accused President Donald Trump Of Working To Defeat Women’s Right To Breastfeed By Opposing A Pro-breastfeeding Resolution Proposed At The United Nations.

“There’s nothing this man isn’t trying to fuck up. Leave my boobs alone,” Alyssa Milano screeched in a tweet on Wednesday.

There’s nothing this man isn’t trying to fuck up. Leave my boobs alone, @realDonaldTrump. Trump defends U.S. stance on breastfeeding as Rep. Maloney calls for hearings https://t.co/GW6Ne7GkvV pic.twitter.com/UegkQyZAvo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 11, 2018

In her tweet, the Charmed actress linked to an article in the New York Daily News that accused the Trump administration of shooting down the breastfeeding resolution as a sop to the infant formula manufacturers that apparently opposed it. The paper insisted that the administration threatened Ecuador with a loss of military support if it did not vote against the resolution.- READ MORE

Alyssa Milano said Friday on “The View” that people were “wearing their racism on their sleeves” now because of President Donald Trump.

The comment came during a panel discussion about a viral video of New York attorney Aaron Schlossberg threatening to call ICE on a worker at a sandwich shop and telling them to speak English.

“Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English,” Schlossberg can be heard saying on the clip. – READ MORE

