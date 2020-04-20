Wynn Calls for Reopening of Nevada, Followed by Las Vegas Strip

Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox is calling for parts of the Nevada economy to start reopening in early May, followed by the Las Vegas Strip in the middle or later part of the month.

“I understand that if we incrementally reopen we might have to pull back if a spike in cases occurs that jeopardizes our health care system capacity,” he said in an opinion piece published by the Nevada Independent. “However, the only way to cross this river is one stone at a time, and we need to put our feet in the water before it is too late.”

The opinion piece was accompanied by a 23-page proposal detailing steps it’s taking to keep its casino, hotel rooms and facilities sanitized and safe, down to details such as giving all guests amenity bags that include hand sanitizer and face masks, as well as a “Covid-19 awareness card.”

Other safeguards he proposed include:

Reopening with reduced occupancy, physical distancing measures, temperature checks and no large gatherings. The need to wear masks. An increase in coronavirus tests in the state. Ensure hospitalizations and deaths relative to the population aren’t exceeding the national average. Hospital critical care availability should increase. Limiting the number of guests in elevators and limos. Removing guest rooms with presumptive positives from service and quarantined. Security officers to greet visitors, who will be screened and asked to use hand sanitizer and wear a mask.

Maddox pointed out that the main obstacle to reopening is widespread testing, but that he anticipates it will happen over the coming weeks. He also highlighted the dangers of the financial distress facing hospitals that have canceled elective procedures, which could lead to a “badly damaged” health-care system. – READ MORE

