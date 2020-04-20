Reporter Who Lied About Working for China Faces $16k Fine

Ching-Yi could be facing punitive action from Taiwan.

Journalist William Yang reports: “So last week, a Taiwanese journalist working for #China‘s state-run Dragon Television in the US told @realDonaldTrump that he is from Taiwan when the president asked him where he is from during a presser at the White House.

“His response drew heavy criticism from both #Taiwan and #China, as people from both sides accused him of misleading Trump and the public.

“An unexpected twist of the event is that #Taiwan‘s Mainland Affairs Council, the official government agency in charge of cross-Strait affairs, came out today to say that since Chang is still a Taiwanese citizen, his employment by Dragon TV has violated the law that governs the relationship between #Taiwan and #China, in which Taiwanese nationals are prohibited from working for any companies run by the Chinese Communist Party.

“Since Dragon TV is an affiliation of the CCP, Chang has violated the relevant clause in the law, and the Mainland Affairs Council will now seek to penalize Chang for violating the law. According to the law, Chang could be fined between 100,000 to 500,000 NTD.”

That’s up to $16,000 USD. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --