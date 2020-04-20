WATCH: Trump calls FBI investigators in Russia probe ‘human scum’

President Trump on Sunday lashed out at FBI leadership over the origins of the investigation into Russia’s election interference, calling investigators who led the probe “human scum.”

Trump made the remarks during a White House briefing after being asked about a pair of his former associates who were sentenced to prison following charges stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

Trump calls FBI “human scum” for investigating Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort. pic.twitter.com/SMazjeHbZS — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 20, 2020

Asked whether he’d pardon Paul Manafort and Roger Stone so they wouldn’t be exposed to the coronavirus while in prison, Trump said, “You’ll find out.”

Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, was sentenced to prison last year following crimes uncovered by Mueller’s investigation. Stone, a longtime adviser to Trump, was sentenced to three years in prison in February for lying to Congress and witness tampering. – READ MORE

