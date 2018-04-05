Politics
Writer Who Attacked Kyle Kashuv Learns He’s Fired in Most Hilarious Way Possible
His social media tussle last week with Kyle Kashuv, the pro-gun survivor of February’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, made him look even more foolish than usual.
The controversial writer was fired from a sideline gig at the magazine Vanity Fair without even knowing about it.
The word was first published by the website The Daily Beast, and it came after Eichenwald admitted in an email to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro that he’d sought a psychiatrist’s opinion on Kashuv.
Eichenwald wrote that this Florida teenager, whom he’d obviously never heard of before Feb. 14, was, in the opinion of a psychiatrist, in need of “psychiatric help or support.”
He also wrote that Kashuv is a “psychologically troubled kid” then – bizarrely – told Shapiro not to let Kashuv know about the exchange. – READ MORE