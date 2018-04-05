Writer Who Attacked Kyle Kashuv Learns He’s Fired in Most Hilarious Way Possible

His social media tussle last week with Kyle Kashuv, the pro-gun survivor of February’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, made him look even more foolish than usual.

The controversial writer was fired from a sideline gig at the magazine Vanity Fair without even knowing about it.

The word was first published by the website The Daily Beast, and it came after Eichenwald admitted in an email to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro that he’d sought a psychiatrist’s opinion on Kashuv.

Eichenwald wrote that this Florida teenager, whom he’d obviously never heard of before Feb. 14, was, in the opinion of a psychiatrist, in need of “psychiatric help or support.”

He also wrote that Kashuv is a “psychologically troubled kid” then – bizarrely – told Shapiro not to let Kashuv know about the exchange. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1