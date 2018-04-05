Politics TV
Watch: MSNBC Reporter Hears Soda Can Open, Thinks It’s Gunfire… While on the Air
MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace thinks a soda can is a gun. I’m not kidding. This clip should disqualify her from ever doing a segment on firearms for the rest of her career. pic.twitter.com/jFpgwUCyfz
— Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) April 4, 2018
It was the pop heard ‘round the world.
MSNBC hosts have spent years building a reputation for ignorant pontificating — there’s a reason Al Sharpton still has a job there.
But Nicole Wallace’s on-air flub during the network’s coverage of Tuesday’s shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, was one for the books.
Wallace mistook the sound of a can of soda being opened in the studio for sound of a gunshot being fired at the scene.
Clearly, MSNBC hosts haven't spent a lot of time on the front lines — or even an hour or two at a local gun range.