Ivanka Crushed Absolutely ‘Terrified’ Cecile Richards in Off-Record Meeting

“On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards’ new memoir, ‘Make Trouble,’ became available to the public,” explained the Media Research Center.

That book contains a previously unpublicized anecdote. During the first weeks of the Trump presidency, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner presented a deal: If you want to keep being publicly funded, stop providing abortions.

The offer could be seen as a way of “calling the bluff” of Planned Parenthood’s claim that it provides a wide range of services to women. Liberals have insisted that the well-known group is focused on providing mammograms — it’s not — while also deceptively claiming only three percent of its services are abortions.

In her own words, Richards left the meeting feeling “deeply afraid for the future of women in America.” It was unclear how she felt about women who never even have a chance at a future because of abortion.

Richards was apparently so “terrified” of meeting with Ivanka that she hid in her car during a stop at a coffee shop on the way to the meeting, out of fear that she might be seen and recognized by liberals. Hiding from your own side because you’re meeting with the “wrong” woman: Isn’t modern feminism great? – READ MORE

