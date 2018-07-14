Wounded Marine Vet: ‘Disgraceful’ & ‘Disgusting’ for Dem Rep to Suggest Strzok Deserves Purple Heart

A wounded veteran slammed a Democratic lawmaker for suggesting embattled FBI official Peter Strzok deserves a Purple Heart for enduring Republicans’ “attacks” during a House hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday.

“If I could give you a Purple Heart, I would,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said, accusing his GOP colleagues of attempting to undermine Strzok and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Marine Staff Sgt. Johnny “Joey” Jones (Ret.) — a Purple Heart recipient who lost both of his legs and suffered other permanent injuries in an IED explosion in Afghanistan — said Cohen’s remarks were “disgraceful.”

“So what this congressman did — and he probably doesn’t even understand it — is he equated Republicans or the actual looking for truth to an enemy attacking this man,” Jones said. “A man’s personal life is his own doing. He made it public when he put it on a government cell phone,” Jones said. “To say that that deserves a medal — and not only a medal, but in my opinion the highest honor of a medal — is absolutely ridiculous. And quite honestly, it’s disgusting.” – READ MORE

