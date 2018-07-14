CNN VP’s Shot At Fox News For Not Having ‘Class’ Backfires

Earlier in the day, Acosta interrupted President Donald Trump’s attempts to call on Roberts for a question during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, which led to Trump slamming the left-leaning network for being “fake news.”

Roberts released a statement shortly after the press conference in which he came to the defense of some of his colleagues over at CNN and NBC News:

In today’s press conference, I paused while my colleague from CNN went back and forth with President Trump over a question. When it became clear that the president wasn’t going to entertain a question from him, I proceeded with my question, as did my fellow colleagues in the press corps. I know Kristen Welker of NBC. She is honest as the day is long. For the President to call her dishonest is unfair. I also used to work at CNN. There are some fine journalists who work there and risk their lives to report on stories around the world. To issue a blanket condemnation of the network as ‘fake news’ is also unfair.

Responding to a tweet that contained a screenshot of Roberts’ statement, Matt Dornic, CNN’s VP of Communications and Digital Partnerships, wrote:

Nice try, @johnrobertsFox. Your omission is glaring and your compliment backhanded. Next time try and show some class in the moment. And in your statement. — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) July 13, 2018

Dornic’s complaint about Roberts supposedly lacking “class” prompted strong responses online from critics of Acosta, who is widely considered by many to be the most unprofessional reporter in the White House press pool, often engaging in shouting matches and other childish antics:

You're a jerk. I love watching CNN and consider it the fairest of the three major cable news networks. But I listened to @johnrobertsFox on Fox News today say the exact same thing….when he didn't have to….and he was very sincere. Simmer down. He did show class. More than you. https://t.co/OVNoMPlLT2 — Scott Parks (@ParksKMBZ) July 13, 2018

Yeah @Acosta yelling all the time is class. — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) July 13, 2018

