CNN VP’s Shot At Fox News For Not Having ‘Class’ Backfires

Earlier in the day, Acosta interrupted President Donald Trump’s attempts to call on Roberts for a question during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, which led to Trump slamming the left-leaning network for being “fake news.”

Roberts released a statement shortly after the press conference in which he came to the defense of some of his colleagues over at CNN and NBC News:

In today’s press conference, I paused while my colleague from CNN went back and forth with President Trump over a question. When it became clear that the president wasn’t going to entertain a question from him, I proceeded with my question, as did my fellow colleagues in the press corps. I know Kristen Welker of NBC. She is honest as the day is long. For the President to call her dishonest is unfair. I also used to work at CNN. There are some fine journalists who work there and risk their lives to report on stories around the world. To issue a blanket condemnation of the network as ‘fake news’ is also unfair.

Responding to a tweet that contained a screenshot of Roberts’ statement, Matt Dornic, CNN’s VP of Communications and Digital Partnerships, wrote:

Dornic’s complaint about Roberts supposedly lacking “class” prompted strong responses online from critics of Acosta, who is widely considered by many to be the most unprofessional reporter in the White House press pool, often engaging in shouting matches and other childish antics:

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, best known for his role as a provocateur in the press pool, interrupted the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un by shouting questions at the president.

Share: