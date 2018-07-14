True Pundit

John Kerry’s Lengthy Screed Ripping Trump For ‘Disgraceful’ Behavior In Brussels (VIDEO)

Former Secretary of State John Kerry took to social media to publicly scold President Donald Trump for his “disgraceful” behavior concerning our North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and other Western countries. President Trump pressed our NATO allies for not paying enough in defense and admonished Germany for their “oil-and-gas pipeline deal with Russia,” on Wednesday in Brussels.

“I have to say, I think it’s very sad when Germany makes a massive oil and gas deal with Russia, where you’re supposed to be guarding against Russia, and Germany goes out and pays billions and billions of dollars a year to Russia,” said Trump.

The former secretary of state went after Trump for his comments, though, oddly, Kerry voiced similar concerns regarding Germany’s energy when he served under President Barack Obama.READ MORE

 

