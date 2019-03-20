World Mourns Those Lost in Mosque Shooting as Media Ignore Murdered Christians in Nigeria

The deadly mosque shooting in New Zealand last Friday captured the world’s attention after 50 innocent people were targeted and killed, seemingly for their religion.

Yet, at the same time, Christians are being murdered in Nigeria in great numbers.

Since last month, at least “120 people have been killed in a series of alleged attacks by the Fulani militia on Christian communities,” CBN News reported.

"Fulani jihadists racked up a death toll of over 120 Christians over the past three weeks in central Nigeria, employing machetes and gunfire to slaughter men, women, and children, burning down over 140 houses, destroying property, and spreading terror." https://t.co/8634w00Z6n — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 18, 2019

The nonprofit group Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) noted, “The organization reported 52 people were killed and 100 homes were destroyed last Monday in the latest attacks on Inkirimi and Dogonnoma villages in Maro, Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA),” as CBN News shared.

“The victims included women and children,” the report noted.

How horrific was it?

"Survivors of the attack told CSW that their assailants divided into three groups," CBN News reported. "One group shot and killed people, another set fire to homes as people ran away, and the third waited in the bush to intercept fleeing villagers."