WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta Loses It After Not Getting Called On At News Conference

CNN’s Jim Acosta became perturbed on Tuesday after he was not called on during a press conference with President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Video: Here's portions of Jim @Acosta's latest meltdown, attacking the @DailyCaller, accusing Trump of spreading "a virus" that the media's biased around the world, denies conservatives are silenced on social media and even suggested conservatives have bigger media footprint pic.twitter.com/WMPybRSvc9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2019

Acosta complained on air that a reporter from The Daily Caller was called on, that Brazil’s president used the term “fake news,” and that conservatives are pushing back against the bias they face on social media platforms.

"There was a lot of that going on during this news conference, but I think, Brooke, the thing that has to be noted, and we'd be remiss if we didn't note it, is that when the President of Brazil mentioned the term 'fake news,' he got sort of a smile and a nod from President Trump. And, you know, this is something that we've seen since President Trump came into office, called this network fake news, his referring to the press as the enemy of the people and so on is that this is a virus that is spreading around the world," Acosta said, according to a clip flagged by NewsBusters.