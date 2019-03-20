Trump Slams Democrats’ Attempts To Implement National Popular Vote, Destroy Electoral College

President Donald Trump railed against the Democratic Party on Tuesday night as he brought attention to their attempts to eliminate the Electoral College by subverting the U.S. Constitution.

Campaigning for the Popular Vote is much easier & different than campaigning for the Electoral College. It’s like training for the 100 yard dash vs. a marathon. The brilliance of the Electoral College is that you must go to many States to win. With the Popular Vote, you go to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

….just the large States – the Cities would end up running the Country. Smaller States & the entire Midwest would end up losing all power – & we can’t let that happen. I used to like the idea of the Popular Vote, but now realize the Electoral College is far better for the U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

Trump’s comments come after far-left Colorado Gov. Jared Polis “quietly signed a bill that pledges Colorado’s Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote,” the Denver Post reported.

