Woodward says he has ‘boxes of recordings’ to back claims in Trump book

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward claims he has “boxes of recordings and documents” to back up the accounts made in his explosive new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House.”

In an interview with CNN host Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night, Woodward said he recorded “almost all” of the interviews he conducted with current and former Trump administration officials for his book, which President Trump and the White House have repeatedly sought to discredit.

“The deal was I would interview somebody, they would be a confidential source,” Woodward told Cooper. “I know who they are, they’re describing specific events.”

“Often there are diaries or notes or documents supporting it,” the journalist added. – READ MORE