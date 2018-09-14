Fox News Floors Viewers with Major Announcement — Reveals New Shows, Hosts

There’s a new way to watch Fox News: Welcome to Fox Nation, an online streaming service.

The “on-demand, subscription-based streaming service” will feature original content from Fox News heavyweights including Sean Hannity, and also younger commentators like Tomi Lahren and analysts such as Andrew Napolitano, per a Fox News statement.

These include Fox News primetime stars Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham (who is also LifeZette’s co-founder) and Tucker Carlson; Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume; conservative firebrands Tomi Lahren and Britt McHenry; “Fox & Friends” co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doucey; Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters and Dana Perino of “The Five”; “Justice with Judge Jeanine” host Jeanine Pirro; and “The Greg Gutfeld Show” staple George “Tyrus” Murdoch.

Also included are Fox News Radio’s Tom Shillue, Guy Benson, Marie Harfand and Todd Starnes; “Fox & Friends Weekend” co–host Pete Hegseth; Steve Hilton of “The Next Revolution”; Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney and Lisa Kennedy Montgomery; Fox News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt; “America’s News Headquarters” host Eric Shawn; and also Fox News contributors Bill Bennett, Katie Pavlich, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Raymond Arroyo, and Mark Fuhrman. – READ MORE