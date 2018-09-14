‘We Are No Longer Going to Be Handouts for Those That Go Against Us’: Nikki Haley Explains Trump’s Global Leadership (VIDEO)

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has become known for her fiery remarks at the U.N., but she is giving a lot of the credit for her U.N. strategy to President Donald Trump and his global leadership.

Ambassador Haley has made it clear that the United States will not be a doormat for the U.N. Under her leadership, the United States pulled out of the U.N. Human Rights Council, defended Israel and the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and cut funding to nations that disrespect America or its values.

.@nikkihaley on @POTUS' foreign policy: "We are no longer going to give money to people who are against the U.S." #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/yY1SZQUuAa — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2018

Despite her personal successes within the U.N., Haley gave the credit to Trump and his entire administration during an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier. – READ MORE