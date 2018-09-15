WOODWARD FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION, EVEN THOUGH HE ‘LOOKED FOR IT HARD’

Veteran reporter Bob Woodward said Friday that he conducted a thorough investigation into possible Trump-Russia collusion while researching his latest book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” but found no evidence of a conspiracy.

“Did you Bob Woodward hear anything in your research or your interviews that sounded like espionage or collusion?” conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt asked Woodward during an interview.

“I did not. Of course I looked for it, looked for it hard,” replied Woodward.

Woodward, who is best known for his investigative work uncovering the Watergate scandal, did leave open the possibility that special counsel Robert Mueller has secret evidence that President Donald Trump or his campaign worked with the Kremlin to influence the 2016 election.