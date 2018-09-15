UNHINGED: Actor Harrison Ford growls and seethes at those who ‘don’t believe in science’ during climate speech (VIDEO)

Actor Harrison Ford was full of righteous indignation as he growled and seethed at those who “don’t believe in science” during a speech Thursday on climate change.

No longer resembling the brash, wisecracking Han Solo he portrayed in “Star Wars” during his younger years, the 76-year-old — sporting a full white beard and gray hair — appeared to take on the persona of an Old Testament prophet behind the podium at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

“Stop giving power to people who don't believe in science.” – Harrison Ford pic.twitter.com/Ywja01Z7Qi — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 14, 2018

“Stop giving power to people who don’t believe in science, or worse than that, pretend they don’t believe in science for their own self-interest,” Ford growled at the crowd. “They know who they are! We know who they are!”- READ MORE