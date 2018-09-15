Illegal immigrant charged in stabbing death of 16-year-old girl, report says

A New Jersey man charged in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl was reportedly in the U.S. illegally at the time of the alleged crime.

Bryan Cordero-Castro, 20, was charged with murder, weapons possession and attempted escape in connection with the stabbing death of Madison Wells. Cordero-Castro is a Guatemalan native who was living in the U.S. illegally after overstaying his visa, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Friends told WABC that Cordero-Castro and Wells had been dating for about a year before the teen’s death.

WATCH: Bryan Cordero-Castro, who is charged with the murder of Madison Wells, 16, of Long Branch, appears before Judge James J. McGann for his first appearance and detention hearing https://t.co/qPTJdUtfLa — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) September 13, 2018

One friend described the pair to the Asbury Park Press as being "inseparable."