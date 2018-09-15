    True Pundit

    Crime

    Illegal immigrant charged in stabbing death of 16-year-old girl, report says

    A New Jersey man charged in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl was reportedly in the U.S. illegally at the time of the alleged crime.

    Bryan Cordero-Castro, 20, was charged with murder, weapons possession and attempted escape in connection with the stabbing death of Madison Wells. Cordero-Castro is a Guatemalan native who was living in the U.S. illegally after overstaying his visa, according to the Asbury Park Press.

    Friends told WABC that Cordero-Castro and Wells had been dating for about a year before the teen’s death.

    One friend described the pair to the Asbury Park Press as being “inseparable.” – READ MORE

     

