‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot set to produce, star in film about Christian woman who rescued 2,500 Jewish kids from the Nazis

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is set to produce and star in a new film about a Christian woman who once rescued 2,500 Jewish children from the grasp of the Nazis.

Gadot announced on Friday that she and her husband, who have formed new production company, Pilot Wave, will release the historical thriller, “Irena Sendler.”

Sendler was responsible for smuggling Jewish children to safety out of a ghetto in Warsaw, Poland.

According to Deadline, Gadot will play the Christian smuggler who successfully removed some 2,500 Jewish children, who were later placed with Christian families and in convents. Sendler died in 2008 at 98 years old. – READ MORE