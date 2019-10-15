Project Veritas Video: CNN’s Evan Perez Privately Admits Hunter Biden ‘Trading’ on His Father’s Name

An undercover video released by Project Veritas on Tuesday shows CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Perez saying Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings “smells bad.”

“Now, I’ll tell you this, Joe Biden has a problem,” Perez is seen telling an undercover Project Veritas reporter. “His son was trading in his name. It looks bad, it smells bad.”

“It’s not illegal. Nothing is illegal about it,” the reporter continues. “I mean, you’re benefiting from your father’s name. You’re trading his name.”

The undercover reporter, playing along with Perez’s claims that the vice president’s son didn’t break any laws, is heard replying: “Everybody does that, though.” – READ MORE