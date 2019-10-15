WATCH: Female Trump Supporter Sucker-Punched By Left-Wing Protester

Share:

On Friday, anti-Trump protesters became violent outside the rally venue for President Donald Trump in Minneapolis , assaulting at least one female Trump supporter walking out of the event. 

In video captured by Alpha News MN, a young woman walking hand-in-hand with a young man in a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hoodie was sucker-punched by a female anti-Trump protester. 

“After the  rally in Minneapolis, his supporters were attacked by left-wing extremists. An unprovoked assault on a woman was caught on camera by ,” reported journalist Andy Ngo. “Mayor  defends charging Trump campaign $530k for public safety.”

Before the same rally, a far-left protester spit on an older gentleman wearing a MAGA hat. The moment was caught on video by Vice News; the Trump supporter was mid-interview with the outlet when he was victimized.  – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply