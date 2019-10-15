WATCH: Female Trump Supporter Sucker-Punched By Left-Wing Protester

On Friday, anti-Trump protesters became violent outside the rally venue for President Donald Trump in Minneapolis , assaulting at least one female Trump supporter walking out of the event.

After the @realDonaldTrump rally in Minneapolis, his supporters were attacked by left-wing extremists. An unprovoked assault on a woman was caught on camera by @AlphaNewsMN. Mayor @Jacob_Frey defends charging Trump campaign $530k for public safety. #antifa https://t.co/fGBzUiMMOQ pic.twitter.com/MgbsDh60NR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2019

In video captured by Alpha News MN, a young woman walking hand-in-hand with a young man in a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hoodie was sucker-punched by a female anti-Trump protester.

Before the same rally, a far-left protester spit on an older gentleman wearing a MAGA hat. The moment was caught on video by Vice News; the Trump supporter was mid-interview with the outlet when he was victimized.