Women’s National Team has lost millions over last decade, US Soccer Federation president claims

The president of the United States Soccer Federation responded to the Women’s National Team’s equal pay lawsuit with a claim that the USSF has paid the women more over the past decade even though the team has lost millions of dollars overall, according to TMZ.

USSF President Carlos Cordeiro issued a statement challenging the narrative that players on the women’s team are not compensated as well as the men, even though they have more on-the-field success.

“Over the past decade, U.S. Soccer has paid our Women’s National Team more than our Men’s National Team,” a USSF fact sheet read. “From 2010 through 2018, U.S. Soccer paid our women $34.1 million in salaries and game bonuses and we paid our men $26.4 million—not counting the significant additional value of various benefits that our women’s players receive but which our men do not.”

Additionally, the USSF asserts that the women's team operates at a loss almost every year