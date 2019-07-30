Angel Moms to Alyssa Milano: Why Don’t You ‘Fight for American Children Raped by Illegal Aliens in Our Country’

Angel Moms Mary Ann Mendoza and Sabine Durden are calling out actress Alyssa Milano over her tearful rant in which she said Border Patrol agents are “destroying” children’s live by enforcing immigration laws.

Mendoza — who lost her son, 32-year-old police officer son Brandon Mendoza, when he was killed by a drunk illegal alien who was driving the wrong way down a highway in Mesa, Arizona in May 2014 — told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that Milano has never shed a tear for the children trafficked across the southern border by human smugglers or the American children hurt by illegal immigration.

“You can’t be concerned for a handful being separated for a short time as things are sorted out and not be concerned for the sexually abused, recycled children flooding our borders arriving with men and women with ill intentions,” Mendoza continued. “Alyssa is a hypocrite and is doing this to further incite hate towards our President. If she is truly concerned about the children, fight for the American children being raped by illegal aliens in our country. Put your boots on and leave your home and go work at the borders with our Border Patrol agents for a week.

“She’s too cowardly and is a fool thinking her voice matters when she won’t step up,” Mendoza said.

Angel Mom Sabine Durden, whose son Dominic was murdered in July 2012 by an illegal alien, called Milano's sobbing "crocodile tears" that "are not impressing or moving anyone very much" in a statement to Breitbart News.


