VIDEO: Kids ride seesaws built on border wall

The U.S.-Mexico border may be a dangerous place rife with drug smugglers, kidnappers, and human traffickers who routinely use small children as props to pose as family units, to expedite illegal entry.

But anti-wall “artist” Ronald Rael thinks it’s a fun place to hang out, and he’s enticing kids to an area between Sunland Park, New Mexico and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico with seesaw contraptions he installed on the government-owned steel fence, so the kiddos can interact with folks on the other side.

Border becomes backyard as Mexican kids and US playmates see-saw through fence

China's Xinhua news service, Ruptly and others documented Rael's crew installing the bright pink devices on Sunday, when youngsters and their parents flocked to the fence to give them a try.