Women’s March Organizers Plan ‘National School Walkout’ for Gun Control

Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington — the same group that donned pink “pussy” hats in a Washington, D.C. protest march following President Donald Trump’s inauguration — have a new mission.

This time, their target is guns — and their aim is stringent new gun control legislation in this country. The Women’s March Youth EMPOWER group is asking students, teachers, parents, administrators, and “allies” to walk out of school on Wednesday, March 14.

“We need action,” the group said on a Facebook page that is promoting the event. “Students and allies are organizing the national school walkout to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship.”

The event showed up yesterday on the Women’s March Facebook page, two days after the horrific massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In less than 24 hours, the event garnered nearly 21,000 shares.

The event is being tagged with both #Enough and #NationalSchoolWalkout on social media sites. It is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. across all time zones. It is to last for 17 minutes — one minute for every life lost in the shooting that took place this past Wednesday. Suspect and former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, is in police custody and has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *