Omarosa asked on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ if she had sex with Trump

Former aide to President Trump Omarosa Manigault Newman was asked by her “Celebrity Big Brother” co-star if she ever had a sexual relationship with the commander-in-chief.

The former “Apprentice” star, who worked for the Trump administration as the director of communications for the White House, was asked during Friday night’s episode of the reality show if she slept with Trump, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Did you ever sleep with him?” asked Brandi Glanville, star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Who?” Manigault Newman responded.

“Trump,” Glanville said.

“Hell no! Oh, my God. Brandi, that’s horrible,” Manigault Newman said.

However, the former White House aide appeared to hint that another person was having sexual relations with people in the White House.

“There’s someone in the White House that’s sleeping with everybody, but she is not me… I’ve never had to do that,” she replied. – READ MORE

