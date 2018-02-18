Spokesperson for the RNC: ‘The Democrats’ Russia Collusion Conspiracy Theory’ Has Been ‘Unraveled’ (VIDEO)

On Friday, RNC spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany appeared on “Outnumbered Overtime” on Fox News and responded to the indictment. She explained, “Today marks the day that the Democrats’ Russia collusion conspiracy theory unraveled”:

“We learned that the Russians were also organizing for Bernie Sanders. We learned that in late November of 2016, they then turned their efforts to be against President Trump, that their goal was to sow discord and chaos, not to promote a certain candidate, and that no Americans were involved in this plot that they uncovered.”

She concluded, “Democrats deceived this country, and they were caught today.” – READ MORE

