Women’s March Co-Chair Tells White Women: ‘Get Comfortable With Discomfort’

On Friday, Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory, who infamously attended a rally led by anti-Semite and racist Louis Farrakhan and was given a shout-out from him last February, penned an op-ed in the Huffington Post titled, “White Women: Stop Waiting For Black Women To Save You.”

Mallory told white women to choose other women over their own husbands: ”We need them all to choose us, their fellow women, over the white men who hurt all of us, but who grant white women a little bit of power along the way.”

Mallory urged white women to “get comfortable with discomfort”:

We need them to get comfortable with discomfort, to check their fellow white women when they prop up white supremacy and white male patriarchy, to sacrifice their bodies and support our work with their dollars as well as their voices. That means showing up, and showing out, but also centering and lifting up our voices and experiences. It means voting for women of color who will fight to end rape culture, white supremacy and patriarchy. – READ MORE