    WATCH: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Reveals She Encouraged Violence Against Trump

    MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said on Thursday that she told then-presidential candidate Jeb Bush that he should have punched Donald Trump in the face after one of the debates and that he would have been “a hero” if he did.

    Wallace made the remarks while responding to anti-Trump Republican Michael Steele, who talked about the Trump-Bush feud during the 2016 election.- READ MORE

     

