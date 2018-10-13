WATCH: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Reveals She Encouraged Violence Against Trump

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said on Thursday that she told then-presidential candidate Jeb Bush that he should have punched Donald Trump in the face after one of the debates and that he would have been “a hero” if he did.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace says she encouraged Jeb Bush to physically attack Donald Trump: "I told Jeb Bush after that debate that I thought he should have punched [Trump] in the face." Wallace says Bush would have been "a hero" if he would have violently attacked Trump. pic.twitter.com/VT7aBWJTMq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2018

Wallace made the remarks while responding to anti-Trump Republican Michael Steele, who talked about the Trump-Bush feud during the 2016 election.- READ MORE