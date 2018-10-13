Politics TV
WATCH: PROTESTER ASKS GOP SENATOR TO ‘APOLOGIZE’ TO HER CHILDREN — HIS RESPONSE MAKES HER ANGRY
Anti-Brett Kavanaugh protesters flooded Capitol Hill for weeks before his eventual confirmation to the Supreme Court, walking hallways in protest, holding loud demonstrations and confronting senators in their office buildings.
One such protester named Alethea Torrellas Shapiro had been attempting to harass senators on the Hill for days and regularly used her school-aged children to do so.
Shapiro is an activist who calls extremist feminist activist Linda Sarsour her hero and regularly goes on profanity-laced tirades against GOP senators like Chuck Grassley. – READ MORE