    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    WATCH: PROTESTER ASKS GOP SENATOR TO ‘APOLOGIZE’ TO HER CHILDREN — HIS RESPONSE MAKES HER ANGRY

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Anti-Brett Kavanaugh protesters flooded Capitol Hill for weeks before his eventual confirmation to the Supreme Court, walking hallways in protest, holding loud demonstrations and confronting senators in their office buildings.

    One such protester named Alethea Torrellas Shapiro had been attempting to harass senators on the Hill for days and regularly used her school-aged children to do so.

    Shapiro is an activist who calls extremist feminist activist Linda Sarsour her hero and regularly goes on profanity-laced tirades against GOP senators like Chuck Grassley. – READ MORE

     

    Protester Asks GOP Senator To ‘Apologize’ To Her Children — His Response Makes Her Angry
    Protester Asks GOP Senator To ‘Apologize’ To Her Children — His Response Makes Her Angry

    'Hey, guess what?'

    dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: