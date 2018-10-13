WATCH: PROTESTER ASKS GOP SENATOR TO ‘APOLOGIZE’ TO HER CHILDREN — HIS RESPONSE MAKES HER ANGRY

Anti-Brett Kavanaugh protesters flooded Capitol Hill for weeks before his eventual confirmation to the Supreme Court, walking hallways in protest, holding loud demonstrations and confronting senators in their office buildings.

One such protester named Alethea Torrellas Shapiro had been attempting to harass senators on the Hill for days and regularly used her school-aged children to do so.