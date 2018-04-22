Woman Whose Husband Was Murdered Responds to Obama’s Parkland Op-Ed — ‘I Didn’t Blame Guns’

Nikki Goeser, whose husband was murdered, rebuked former President Barack Obama’s op-ed to Parkland, Florida, students that lauded them for their commitment to increasing gun control laws.

Obama wrote in an article for Time that the Parkland students bore “witness to carnage” and are now affecting change by “shaking us out of our complacency.” He wrote:

They see the NRA and its allies — whether mealymouthed politicians or mendacious commentators peddling conspiracy theories — as mere shills for those who make money selling weapons of war to whoever can pay.

In response, Goeser, who is a concealed carry permit holder herself, explained that she, too, has “witnessed carnage” but in the aftermath of murder placed blame differently than the Florida students.

I’ve witnessed carnage myself Mr. Obama. However, after witnessing my stalker gun down my husband, I didn’t blame guns. I blame the murderer & those lawmakers who thought a “gun-free zone” would keep us safe. All it did was prevent me from defending us. I am No Shill. #2A https://t.co/fDOgGw6aM4 — Nikki (@NikkiGoeser) April 20, 2018

Read more at ijr.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1