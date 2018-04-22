View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics Security

Woman Whose Husband Was Murdered Responds to Obama’s Parkland Op-Ed — ‘I Didn’t Blame Guns’

Posted on by
Share:

Nikki Goeser, whose husband was murdered, rebuked former President Barack Obama’s op-ed to Parkland, Florida, students that lauded them for their commitment to increasing gun control laws.

Obama wrote in an article for Time that the Parkland students bore “witness to carnage” and are now affecting change by “shaking us out of our complacency.” He wrote:

They see the NRA and its allies — whether mealymouthed politicians or mendacious commentators peddling conspiracy theories — as mere shills for those who make money selling weapons of war to whoever can pay.

In response, Goeser, who is a concealed carry permit holder herself, explained that she, too, has “witnessed carnage” but in the aftermath of murder placed blame differently than the Florida students.

Read more at ijr.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Woman Whose Husband Was Murdered Responds to Obama's Parkland Op-Ed — 'I Didn't Blame Guns'
Woman Whose Husband Was Murdered Responds to Obama's Parkland Op-Ed — 'I Didn't Blame Guns'

"I blame the murderer and those lawmakers who..."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: