WATCH: Trey Gowdy Hammers ‘Weaselly’ Comey Over His ‘Morality Tour’

.@TGowdySC: “Jim Comey said, ‘I don’t do sneaky things,’ except memorialize private conversations. ‘I don’t leak,’ except when I do leak. And ‘I don’t do weasel things’ – I think this whole book tour is a pretty weasely thing, quite frankly.” #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/g65OZpBEvM — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 20, 2018

On Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) slammed former FBI Director James Comey over his book tour, saying it was a “pretty weaselly thing.”

“I read the memo six months ago,” Gowdy told Fox News host Bret Baier. “I think it’s important for all members of Congress and ultimately the public to see them.”

