Chuck Todd gets questioned about hypocrisy – his wife’s company has been paid millions by Democrats

Following news reports naming Sean Hannity as a client of President Trump’s embattled personal attorney, Michael Cohen, Todd lambasted Fox News this week for allowing Hannity to cover stories about Cohen without disclosing his alleged dealings with the lawyer.

But during an interview Friday on the WABC-AM New York radio show Bernie and Sid in the Morning, hosts Sid Rosenberg and Bernie McGuirk asked Todd about his own undisclosed relationships with guests on Meet the Press.

Lord goes through a litany of examples in his article, saying that while interviewing Bernie Sanders eleven times this year, Todd never disclosed the fact that his wife’s company had received almost $2 million from the Bernie 2016 campaign.

Todd’s wife, Kristian Todd, was also communications director for Jim Webb’s Senate campaign in 2006 — but Todd did not mention that relationship in his 2017 interview with Webb on “Meet The Press.”

Kristian Todd also made a $2,500 donation to Sen. Tim Kaine, but Chuck Todd failed to disclose that potential conflict of interest when interviewing Kaine three times since last summer.

Read more at theblaze.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1