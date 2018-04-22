Politics
Chuck Todd gets questioned about hypocrisy – his wife’s company has been paid millions by Democrats
Following news reports naming Sean Hannity as a client of President Trump’s embattled personal attorney, Michael Cohen, Todd lambasted Fox News this week for allowing Hannity to cover stories about Cohen without disclosing his alleged dealings with the lawyer.
But during an interview Friday on the WABC-AM New York radio show Bernie and Sid in the Morning, hosts Sid Rosenberg and Bernie McGuirk asked Todd about his own undisclosed relationships with guests on Meet the Press.
Lord goes through a litany of examples in his article, saying that while interviewing Bernie Sanders eleven times this year, Todd never disclosed the fact that his wife’s company had received almost $2 million from the Bernie 2016 campaign.
Todd’s wife, Kristian Todd, was also communications director for Jim Webb’s Senate campaign in 2006 — but Todd did not mention that relationship in his 2017 interview with Webb on “Meet The Press.”
Kristian Todd also made a $2,500 donation to Sen. Tim Kaine, but Chuck Todd failed to disclose that potential conflict of interest when interviewing Kaine three times since last summer.
Read more at theblaze.com
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Days after blasting Fox News and host Sean Hannity over a potential conflict of interest, NBC's Meet The Press host Chuck Todd was asked about his own undisclosed ties to interviewees on his show. Following news reports naming Sean Hannity as a client of President Trump's embattled personal attorney, Michael Cohen, Todd lambasted Fox News…