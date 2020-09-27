Woman Who Tried to Drive Her Car Into Group of Trump Supporters Charged With Attempted Murder

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that Tatiana Turner, 40, of Long Beach, California, was arrested in connection to the violence which broke out at the planned protest by a group called “Caravan for Justice” on Saturday in Yorba Linda, California

The protest, which was organized prior to the announcement that only one Louisville police officer would face charges following the shooting at Taylor’s home but not for her death, was met with counter protests from people waving American flags and pro-Trump signs, reported FOX LA.

At around 3 p.m., police said a vehicle in the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library at 18181 Imperial Highway struck at least two individuals before driving away.

A car just rammed through a group of Trump voters in Yorba Linda, CA. The police did catch and arrest the driver. pic.twitter.com/kLRXrZ9zsO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 27, 2020

The two injured Trump supporters were extremely fortunate.

“The man suffered two broken legs and the woman had major injuries,” Sgt. Dennis Breckner, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, told FOX LA. “Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.”

The driver, later identified as Turner, was believed to be part of the Caravan for Justice group.

Turner was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. It’s the third instance of a driver plowing into protesters in California this week. – READ MORE

