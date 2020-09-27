“Massive Corruption By The Obama-Biden Administration”: Flynn Family Responds To FBI Text Message Revelations

The Flynn family has responded to the recent revelations that he was part of an effort to “get TRUMP,” according to FBI text messages.

“Abusive, intentional lawless actions committed against the Republic, the President of the United States Donald J. Trujmp and his NSA Director and our brother, General Mike Flynn, by a vile cabal of thugs in the FBI, DOJ and Special Counsel’s office threatened the national security of our country and all Americans,” the statement begins.

Flynn Family Statement- September 25, 2020: Evidence Of Massive Corruption By Obama-Biden FBI DOJ & SCO Pour From Just Released Documents Exposing Targeting Of General Flynn-To “Get Trump” We Demand Justice Now🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸@GenFlynn @SidneyPowell1 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/SgFyZugCHf — Barbara(Flynn)⭐️⭐️⭐️Redgate #WhoLeakedGenFlynn (@BarbaraRedgate) September 25, 2020

“Evidence of massive corruption by the Obama-Biden administration pour from the pages of documents just released…”

“The criminal conduct and malfeasance of those entrusted with the power to enforce our laws trampled the rights and lives of Gen Flynn, our entire family, and all Americans who cherish our Constitution.” – READ MORE

