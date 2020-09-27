WATCH: Biden Compares Trump To Nazi Leader, Struggles To Finish Point In Interview, Says He’s Been In Senate ‘180 Years’

In moments highlighted in video clips which quickly circulated online Saturday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden compared President Donald Trump to a notorious figure in the Nazi Party, struggled significantly to make multiple points during an interview, and remarked that he was elected to the U.S. Senate “180 years ago.”

Three of the gaffes pointed out by critics online came from Biden’s interview on MSNBC Saturday with host Stephanie Ruhle.

UNHINGED: Joe Biden compares President Trump to Joseph Goebbels pic.twitter.com/GRYqN8UkTb — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 26, 2020

“Well, uh, I’m not sure anybody that hadn’t already made up their mind they’re for Trump , but who knows,” Biden told Ruhle. “But that’s, you know, he’s sort of like Goebbels, you say the lie long enough, keep repeating, repeating, repeating, it becomes common knowledge.” – READ MORE

