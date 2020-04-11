Woman Who Accused Biden Of Sexual Assault Files Criminal Complaint With Police

“Late Thursday afternoon, Reade filed a report of the incident with the sexual assault unit of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department,” Business Insider reported. “Business Insider has obtained a public incident report recording the allegation.”

Reade outlined the alleged sexual assault during a podcast interview last month, which she says began when a supervisor called her into the office and told her to take a gym bag to Biden.

“She said he was down towards the Capitol, and he’ll meet you,” Reade said. “I went down, and I was heading down towards there. He was at first talking to someone.. and then they went away. We were in like the side, like the side area, and he just said, ‘Hey, come here Tara.’”

“I handed him the thing. He greeted me. He remembered my name. And then we were alone,” Reade continued. “It was the strangest thing. There was no like exchange really. He just had me up against the wall. I was wearing like a skirt, a business skirt.” – READ MORE

