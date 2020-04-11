Carson says ‘about 98 percent’ of people who get coronavirus will recover: ‘We can’t operate out of hysteria’

Housing & Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson told “The Story” Thursday that not enough public attention is being paid to “the number of people who have recovered” from coronavirus” — which Carson said “is going to be about 98 percent of all the people who get it.”

(…)

“When we see that bell-shaped curve — and we’ve seen it come down rather steeply in some other countries — when that happens we haven’t seen it go back up, that’s what we are looking for here,” he said. “That already seems to be starting.”

“Obviously, we don’t want to too early. We will wait for a couple of weeks and see if that continues down and then we also need to make sure that we have appropriate testing.”

“We have to be able to test people to see if they have the antibodies which will make them much safer in terms of returning to the workforce. And then we have to return them in a logical way. That’s the key.”

At the same time, Carson acknowledged that if we “destroy the economic infrastructure of our country,” there will be more hardship than there has been from the virus itself.

“We can’t operate out of hysteria,” Carson said. “When people are hysterical they don’t do logical things.” – READ MORE

