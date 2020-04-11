GOP Mulls Options to Oppose ‘Partisan’ Pelosi Oversight Committee

House Republicans are considering plans to subvert House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D., Calif.) proposed coronavirus oversight committee, including refusing to appoint GOP members.

Pelosi announced her intent to form the committee on April 2, but it cannot be launched without House approval. With Congress out of session until at least April 20, GOP deputy whip Rep. Tom Cole (Okla.) indicated there is “no way” Republicans would approve the committee by unanimous consent, adding that he “finds it hard to believe” the House would reconvene before May.

“I would certainly recommend to our leadership if this committee were constituted that we not name any members to it and that we show it for what it is,” Cole told the Washington Free Beacon. “This is not a committee that is genuinely set for oversight.”

The move could lead to another coronavirus quarrel between Pelosi and House Republicans. In March the speaker delayed a $2 trillion relief package as she attempted to insert measures unrelated to the deadly pandemic. Pelosi on Wednesday told the Washington Post that the committee was “getting ready to begin its work.” Staffers for Republican House leadership confirmed that they are reviewing their options on how to handle Pelosi’s proposed committee, including the possibility of withholding GOP participation.

“With all due respect to the speaker, she’s leaning over her skis quite a bit,” Cole said. “She can announce whatever she wants, but the House has to approve this committee. There’s no way that this committee would be approved by unanimous consent on the Republican side.” – READ MORE

