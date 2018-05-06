Woman turns $18 Kentucky Derby bet into $1.2 million win at local race track

A woman won big at the Retama Park Race Track on Saturday, turning an $18 bet on the Kentucky Derby into $1.2 million.

According to staff at Retama Park, the woman, who has not been named, correctly picked the top five horses in order of their finish.

The woman’s pick five bet earned her $1.2 million. Retama Park staff posted a photo of the woman, who appeared eerily calm in the photo.

“Why does she look so calm? I’d lose my ****… (I’m just saying),” one person wrote.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1