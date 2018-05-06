After Banning Trump from Attending, McCain Now Wants Barack Obama To Give Eulogy at His Funeral

A beloved Democrat Republican U.S. Senator is making additional plans to his funeral, asking Barack Obama to deliver a eulogy, while forbidding President Trump from attending.

John McCain is busy now planning his funeral.

He hasn’t been to work for six months and now we know what he has been doing at his $15 million mountain-top Arizona compound, besides writing a book and recording its audio version.

NBC News and others now report:

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush plan to be eulogists at McCain’s funeral service, which is to be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., the source close to McCain said.

Just yesterday, McCain made sure news was leaked of his family barring Trump from his funeral.

According to the New York Times on Saturday, members of the ailing maverick’s inner circle “have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is for Vice President Mike Pence to attend the service to be held in Washington’s National Cathedral but not President Trump.”

The report comes as McCain — who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in July 2017 — appears to be in worsening health. He has been increasingly frail in recent months, according to reports, and was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix in April for surgery to treat “intestinal infection related to diverticulitis.” On Friday, his daughter — the commentator Meghan McCain — tweeted that she would be taking a brief leave from the View and would be “going home to Arizona to be with my family.”

Eternal hater. What a spiteful soul. We need better people representing the United States of America. https://t.co/b57mJt8XX9 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 5, 2018

