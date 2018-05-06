True Pundit

VIDEO: Hollywood actress attends anti-gun protest — with armed guards

Posted on
Do as Hollywood celebrities say, not as they do.

Actress Alyssa Milano attended an anti-NRA protest in downtown Dallas today — and she did it surrounded by armed guards.

In video captured by Ben Howe, NRA member Will Haraway asked Milano’s security if he was armed and the man clearly wasn’t amused by the question. – READ MORE

