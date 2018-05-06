VIDEO: Hollywood actress attends anti-gun protest — with armed guards

Do as Hollywood celebrities say, not as they do.

Actress Alyssa Milano attended an anti-NRA protest in downtown Dallas today — and she did it surrounded by armed guards.

This is Will Haraway a CCW @nra member. He asked @Alyssa_Milano’s security if he was armed (he was) and then asked Alyssa about it. Here’s what happened. (She comes to talk to him after this and I will post that longer video shortly). pic.twitter.com/qMsq6rbzDd — Ben (@BenHowe) May 5, 2018

In video captured by Ben Howe, NRA member Will Haraway asked Milano’s security if he was armed and the man clearly wasn’t amused by the question. – READ MORE

