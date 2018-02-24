Woman who took in school shooter files to control his inheritance, has shooter’s brother committed

A woman who took in accused Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz just after his mother died in November has reportedly filed to control Cruz’s reported $800,000 inheritance.

Rocxanne Deschamps, a former neighbor of Nikolas’ adoptive mother Lynda, reportedly filed the paperwork a day after the Valentine’s Day mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 17 people and injured many more.

The New York Post on Tuesday reported that Deschamps — who took in Nikolas Cruz and his brother, Zachary, and reported Nikolas to the police when he threatened people with a gun — also reportedly involuntarily committed Zachary to a mental health facility last week and in court filings, she said that she was “caring for a 50 percent minor beneficiary.”

Nikolas, 19, is at the center of several domestic disputes at the Deschamps home, which involved “explosive, violent outbursts.” – READ MORE

