True Pundit

Security

Woman who took in school shooter files to control his inheritance, has shooter’s brother committed

Posted on by
Share:

A woman who took in accused Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz just after his mother died in November has reportedly filed to control Cruz’s reported $800,000 inheritance.

Rocxanne Deschamps, a former neighbor of Nikolas’ adoptive mother Lynda, reportedly filed the paperwork a day after the Valentine’s Day mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 17 people and injured many more.

The New York Post on Tuesday reported that Deschamps — who took in Nikolas Cruz and his brother, Zachary, and reported Nikolas to the police when he threatened people with a gun — also reportedly involuntarily committed Zachary to a mental health facility last week and in court filings, she said that she was “caring for a 50 percent minor beneficiary.”

Nikolas, 19, is at the center of several domestic disputes at the Deschamps home, which involved “explosive, violent outbursts.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Woman who took in school shooter files to control his inheritance, has shooter’s brother committed
Woman who took in school shooter files to control his inheritance, has shooter’s brother committed

A woman who took in accused Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz just after his mother died in November has reportedly filed to control Cruz's reported $800,000 inheritance. What are the details? Rocxanne Deschamps, a former neighbor of Nikolas' adoptive mother Lynda, reportedly filed the paperwork a day after the Valentine's Day mass shooting, which claimed the lives of…
TheBlaze TheBlaze
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: