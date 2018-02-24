CNN Condemns Trump, Loesch For ‘Harmful’ Descriptions Of Mass Shooter

Amid more reports that the network had engaged in agenda-driven reporting in its coverage of the horrific mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, CNN went out to find some experts to condemn President Trump and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch for using politically incorrect terms to describe the “sicko” mass shooter.

During her appearance at CNN’s allegedly “scripted” town hall on Wednesday, Loesch described the shooter as “an insane monster,” “nuts,” and “crazy,” while pro-gun control members of the audience decried Loesch as a “murderer.” In a series of tweets Thursday, Trump repeatedly described the mass murderer as a “sicko”

In response, CNN published a piece titled “Trump’s language on school shooter’s mental health could be harmful, experts say,” in which the outlet describes the shooter in sympathetic terms and uses mental health experts to lend credibility to its attempt to chide Trump and Loesch for being politically incorrect, while insisting that the complaint has nothing to do with political correctness. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *