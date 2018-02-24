WATCH: Van Jones Suggests Armed Teachers More Likely to Use Guns Against African-American, Latino Kids

CNN political commentator Van Jones suggested Thursday that armed teachers would be more likely to use guns against African-American and Latino students than their white classmates.

Van Jones made the comment on “CNN Tonight” during a discussion with fellow guest Ken Cuccinelli, a former Virginia attorney general, and host Don Lemon. The three were debating President Donald Trump’s idea of arming teachers with guns to help bolster school security and prevent shootings.

Cuccinelli mentioned Washington, D.C.’s strict gun laws and sarcastically mentioned the level of gun crime in the nation’s capital before Jones, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, suggested students of color would be more likely to have guns used against them if teachers were armed. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *