Woman To Reporter On Killed Trump Supporter: ‘Tough Luck, Don’t Be A Trump Supporter In Portland’ (VIDEO)

Political commentator and reporter James Klug took to the streets of Portland to ask residents what they think of the violent protesting in the area, and how Trump supporters should be treated.

Asked about Trump supporter who was murdered in cold-blood in Portland, leftist woman responds: “Tough luck. Don’t be a f**king Trump supporter in Portland.”pic.twitter.com/dF9h2jaYH6 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 17, 2020

In one of the more shocking segments, one woman celebrated and laughed when Klug informed her that a Trump supporter was killed in Portland last month by an alleged Antifa member.

“In Portland, there was a shooting of a Trump supporter, recently,” Klug tells the woman, to which she responds, “Awesome!,” and laughs. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --