‘We don’t censor on this show’: Harris Faulkner denies banning criticism of George Soros after online backlash

Fox News host Harris Faulkner addressed the social media outrage over a bizarre moment when one of their guests appeared to be barred from speaking about George Soros.

Faulkner denied the show had censored speech in a statement made on air on Thursday.

“So, we had a little incident on the show yesterday that was not smooth,” said Faulkner.

“And while I was leading that segment we had interruptions and I sat silently while all of that played out, also not ideal. Our guest former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who is beloved and needed to be allowed to speak with the openness and respect that this show is all about, was interrupted,” she explained.

“Do we debate with fire here? Yes! But we must also give each other the space to express ourselves. As the only original member of this six-year-old amazing daytime ride known as Outnumbered— I especially want to rock and roll with every voice and perspective at the table,” Faulkner said.

“We don’t censor on this show,” she concluded. “And that’s why we are winning weekdays at noon!” – READ MORE

