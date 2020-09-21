Biden Resurrects False Claim That Helped Cost Him Chance At Presidency In 1988

Thirty-three years ago, current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s first attempt to run for president collapsed after a plagiarism scandal and numerous, blatant falsehoods came to light.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reported Friday that Biden has now resurrected one of the false claims that led to him dropping out of the Democratic primary in 1987. During a CNN Town Hall on Thursday night, Biden claimed he was the first member of his family to go to college, a claim he admitted was not true back in 1987.

That didn’t stop Biden-supporting political reporters from praising the line, including Politico’s Tim Albert, who called it possibly the “single-most effective line deployed against Trump since he rode down the escalator.”

Yet the line is not true.

In 1987, The New York Times published a quote from Biden admitting that he was not the first in his family to go to college. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --